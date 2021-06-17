RAVEN TIDE To Release Inspiring Milestones Vol. 1 EP This Saturday

Italian metallers, Raven Tide, will release their Inspiring Milestones Vol. 1 EP this Saturday, June 19.

Inspiring Milestones Vol. 1 is a special edition that leads the way to the new album release, planned for next fall. An EP including tributes to two of the most inspiring bands that have been milestones all along the band history.

Says vocalist Carlotta "Cheryl" Cimeli: "To fully appreciate the evolution of the new album sound we decided to invite listeners a retrospective to retrace the steps of our musical origins right through the most inspiring bands and artists. This could be a chance to know more about us and to get ready for our next creation, born and evolved instinctually during a complicated and heavy 2020. Like a flower from a stone, "Eleven" found his way collecting all our emotions, energies, fears and hopes. We're really anxious to share with you the new songs and this wonts to be an invitation to come along with us towards the new Raven Tide era.

Inspiring Milestones Vol. 1 will include the tributes "New Divide" (Linkin Park) and "Get Up!" (Korn feat. Skrillex) and will be available on the main digital platforms and on the official Raven Tide YouTube channel.