RAVEN TIDE To Release "Warriors" Single In April

Italian metallers, Raven Tide, are proud to announce the official release date for their new single. "Warriors", out on April 21, will give a taste of the band's new sound, and will pave the way for their upcoming third album, entitled Eleven, planned for October.

The album, previously postponed several times due to the difficulties caused by the pandemic, is now finally ready to be packed and delivered to fans.

Stay tuned for further updates from the band.