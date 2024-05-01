RAVEN To Release Box Set Edition Of All For One Album; Video Interview

For The Metal Voice, Kenny Kessel spoke to Mark and John Gallagher from the NWOBHM band, Raven on April 27 in New Hope, Pennsylvania at John & Peters club. Watch video below.

When asked about their third album, All for One: "This year is the band's 50th anniversary, this album is 41 years. We came out with this album and it made an impact and in some ways we are still competing with this album, we are up against that history of that record. For us, All For One made a little bit of a first step into the USA. All For One is a seminal record, that third album. It's really a stamp of who we are and that is not taking anything away from our other albums. And of course it's the title track, 'All for one, one for all.' It's like we are connecting with the people who come to see us. We are all kind of together. I still look back fondly on this record. We're doing a box set for this record. It's going to be a little bit of everything but it also includes a lot of rare stuff that's beyond what's on this record."

When asked about seeing former Raven drummer Rob 'Wacko' Hunter for the first time in 35 years: "We never talked to Rob after he left for 5 years. Then I had a business thing come up, got him on the phone and we were on the phone for 3 hours. It was kind of nice to reconnect with Rob (recently on this tour). We picked right up where we left off. It has been 37 years since I have seen him."

When asked about Raven having the same song title as Metallica, 'Seek & Destroy' on 83' tour: "Yeah we did laugh about it. We never heard either one's (song before). All we heard from Metallica was No Life Til Leather (demo)."