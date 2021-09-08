RAVENOUS – New Single “Astral Elixir” Streaming

Calgary, Canada’s Ravenous have a new album Hubris coming out this year and the second single “Astral Elixir” is now being served up with a music video. The single combines the spiritual experience of psychedelic rock with the changing musical patterns of prog metal at thrashing top speeds, a relentless power-thrash workout designed to be slick but rhythmically exhausting. The song breaks into a multifaceted and technical bridge that leads into an explosive shred section before a triumphant singalong ending. Ravenous explain the track further:

“Astral Elixir'' was the first song that Jake wrote specifically for the “Hubris” album. It was a dedicated effort to move Ravenous towards a more technical direction while maintaining the genre-blending influences of power, thrash, and speed metal. The title of “Astral Elixir” is a homage to some of Jake’s favourite songs: Astral Body (Between the Buried and Me) and Celestial Elixir (Haken), and the choice to make the lyrics spacey and psychedelic with themes of astral projection and ego death was a deliberate juxtaposition to the shreddy, dense music. Take a sip of the Astral Elixir and get lost in the soaring vocals, machine-gun drumming, and bombastic sweep arpeggios.”

Hubris will be released on October 22, 2021 via Feast Beast Records for North America plus Europe and for Asia via Spiritual Beast with exclusive bonus tracks. Preorders are available at Indiegogo .

Tracklisting:

"Carnage In Carthage"

"Astral Elixir"

"Son Of Storms"

"Die 1000 Deaths"

"Bridgeburner"

"The Alder Queen"

"March Of Hunger"

"Claw Is The Law"

"Onwards & Upwards"

"…Of Beasts And Faust"

Japanese Version Exclusives

"Cakaw Te Partiro"

"一瞬千撃"

"Astral Elixir":

(Photo credit - Monika Deviat)