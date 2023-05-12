RAY ALDER - "JIM MATHEOS Doesn’t Want To Write Anymore FATES WARNING Music"; Video

Fates Warning vocalist, Ray Alder, will release his sophomore solo album, II, on June 9 via InsideOutMusic. Sakis Fragos from Rock Hard Greece spoke with Alder, and in the video excerpt below, he speaks about the future of Fates Warning and the new project with Jim Matheos.

Says Ray: “Long Day Good Nght was the way of him saying he doesn’t want to write anymore Fates Warning music. It doesn’t mean we won’t ever tour again. I would love to tour again and Jim would as well. We’ve already discussed it. It’s just a matter of getting everyone together.”

As with the What The Water Wants debut, Ray Alder's new album was written with guitarists Mike Abdow (Fates Warning touring member) and Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) – who both also performed bass guitar on their own songs –, features drummer Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield) and was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM).

Alder’s second album is simply entitled II, but in musical terms this is a much more revealing, exploratory piece of work than its predecessor.

II is available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD edition with a bonus track (an acoustic version of the opening track "This Hollow Shell"), as Digital Album (also including the bonus track!) and as LP on 180gr. vinyl, both on unlimited black vinyl as well as on transparent red vinyl in a limited edition of 300x copies, available exclusively via the IOM webshop and from CM Distro. Pre-order options available here.

Tracklisting:

"This Hollow Shell"

"My Oblivion"

"Hands Of Time"

"Waiting For Some Sun"

"Silence The Enemy"

"Keep Wandering"

"Those Words I Bled"

"Passengers"

"Changes"

“Waiting For Some Sun” video:

"This Hollow Shell":