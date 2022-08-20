RAY OF LIGHT / FRONTLINE Guitarist ROBBY BOEBEL Passes - "He Has Left Such An Immense Legacy Of Music That Will Make Him Immortal"

German rockers Ray Of Light - featuring founding members of Frontline, Robby Boebel (guitar) and Stephan Bayerlein (drums) - formed in April 2021 with plans to release their debut album this year. Sadly, Boebel passed away on July 14th due to an undisclosed illness.

The band paid tribute to Boebel wih the following message:

"Dear friends, most of you have already heard via our individual announcements that Robby has passed away last Thursday morning. Robby was seriously ill for quite some time and unfortunately lost the the fight. It hit everyone of us very hard, especially since he was much too young. We were not only bandmates but also friends for a very long time. Especially the last years have welded us together very much. However, last year things got quieter around Robby because his energy was draining caused by his illness.

Unfortunately we couldn´t finish the album together, even though we have enough material for at least a complete album. Robby would have wished that we complete the album and that it´ll see the light of the day, we in any case will make Robby proud, but it´ll take us time to go through these dark times.

Thank you for your understanding. We will keep you up to date on any progress. Robby has left such an immense legacy of music that will stay here forever and it´ll make him immortal. Fly free brother!"

Boebel's catalogue of material was extensive, having written and recorded with Frontline, Evidence One, Tony Mills, Phantom 5, Carl Dixon and Talon.