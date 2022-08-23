RAZOR, POSSESSED, DEMON, LEIGE LORD To Headline Hell's Heroes Festival 2023

On Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 2023, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival. The two day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event.

Bay Area death metal pioneers Possessed, Canadian speed metal kings Razor (pictured above), English NWOBHM titans Demon, and East Coast power metal purveyors Leige Lord will headline Hell's Heroes 5 in what promises to be a headbanger's heaven.

Tickets for the Hell's Heroes Festival are on sale now, here.

Joining the headliners at Hell's Heroes 5 will be UK occult metal mavens Pagan Altar, British proto-thrash purveyors Satan, Utah trad-metal squad Visigoth, Manowar/Dictators founder Ross the Boss, California rippers Haunt, Swedish progressive rock unit Hällas, California heavy metal defenders Brocas Helm, Toronto rippers Skull Fist, Swedish speed metal sect Enforcer, Portland prog-metal vets Danava, Vancouver hypnotic heavy metal trio Spell, and more than a dozen more denizens of underground metal's very best.

The full lineup for the 2023 Hell's Heroes Festival is as follows: Possessed, Razor, Demon, Leige Lord, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Ross the Boss, Night Demon, Hällas, Brocas Helm, Skull Fist, Haunt, Enforcer, Christian Mistress, Riot City, Danava, Goat Horn, Freeways, Spell, Tower, Morgul Blade, Natur, Century, Gatekeeper, Midnight Dice.

"We are extremely excited to announce the epic lineup for Hell's Heroes 2023," says festival organizer Christian Larson. "This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!"

In addition to booking Hell's Heroes, Larson also performs as guitarist/vocalist for the melodic black metal band Necrofier, and is the lead singer of Houston heavy metal band Night Cobra.