REASONS BEHIND Release “Heart Begins To Break” Video

Reasons Behind has released a video for “Heart Begins To Break”, the first single taken from the new album Architecture Of An Ego, out May 26 via Scarlet Records. The video was made by Matteo Ermeti. Preorder/pre-save here.

Architecture Of An Ego will be released in the following formats:

-digipak CD

-digital

Architecture Of An Ego takes a step deeper into the imaginative Reason Behind EDM-metal universe: a new musical & visual chapter where trance vibes enhance the heavy rhythms and catchy pop melodies.

The final result is a journey where fast songs alternate with mid-tempos and heartbreaking ballads; the silky voice of Elisa Bonafè always fits perfectly, dancing between powerful chorus and soft emotional parts.

Reasons Behind masterfully narrate a true dystopian short novel – conceived once again by the band leader, songwriter and guitarist Gabriele Sapori – about human relationships; an entertaining story that will truly come alive on stage through a flashy neon lights show.

Tracklisting:

“Zero Dawn”

“The Fall Of Human Race”

“A New Breed”

“Into The Break Of A Better Day”

“Heart Begins To Break”

“The Phantom Pain”

“Seas Of Grey”

“13” (feat. Steva and Grace Darkling)

“The Flame Inside”

“Letter To The Last Of Us”

“Heart Begins To Break” video: