REASONS BEHIND – “Seas Of Grey” Video Streaming
October 17, 2023, an hour ago
Reasons Behind has released a video for “Seas Of Grey”, fourth single taken from the new album Architecture Of An Ego, released in May 2023 through Scarlet Records.
Order/stream here.
Architecture Of An Ego is available in the following formats:
-digipak CD
-digital
Architecture Of An Ego takes a step deeper into the imaginative Reason Behind EDM-metal universe: a new musical & visual chapter where trance vibes enhance the heavy rhythms and catchy pop melodies.
The final result is a journey where fast songs alternate with mid-tempos and heartbreaking ballads; the silky voice of Elisa Bonafè always fits perfectly, dancing between powerful chorus and soft emotional parts.
Reasons Behind masterfully narrate a true dystopian short novel – conceived once again by the band leader, songwriter and guitarist Gabriele Sapori – about human relationships; an entertaining story that will truly come alive on stage through a flashy neon lights show.
“Heart Begins To Break” video: