REASONS BEHIND – “Seas Of Grey” Video Streaming

Reasons Behind has released a video for “Seas Of Grey”, fourth single taken from the new album Architecture Of An Ego, released in May 2023 through Scarlet Records.

Order/stream here.

Architecture Of An Ego is available in the following formats:

-digipak CD

-digital

Architecture Of An Ego takes a step deeper into the imaginative Reason Behind EDM-metal universe: a new musical & visual chapter where trance vibes enhance the heavy rhythms and catchy pop melodies.

The final result is a journey where fast songs alternate with mid-tempos and heartbreaking ballads; the silky voice of Elisa Bonafè always fits perfectly, dancing between powerful chorus and soft emotional parts.

Reasons Behind masterfully narrate a true dystopian short novel – conceived once again by the band leader, songwriter and guitarist Gabriele Sapori – about human relationships; an entertaining story that will truly come alive on stage through a flashy neon lights show.

“Heart Begins To Break” video: