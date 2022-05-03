REBEL PRIEST, DEADWOLFF Team Up For West Coast Canadian Tour

East meets West as Vancouver's Rebel Priest (pictured above) will be supported by Toronto's Deadwolff for "The Rebel Wolff Tour" this coming June and July across British Columbia and Alberta. The tour will kick off in Vancouver, BC on June 24, which will not only be the first date of the seven-show trek, but also the release date of Rebel Priest's new EP Lesson In Love.

Tommy Wolffe of Deadwolff adds:

"Here we go! We're fresh off the road from our east coast tour and couldn't be more excited to be hittin' west coast Canada with our good buddy's Rebel Priest! We've got a loud time of a tour lined up, so get ready to Double up with The Rebel Wolff Tour!

Jayme Black of Rebel Priest adds:

"More than stoked to hit the road with our East coast rock n roll family! Gonna be a greasy road trip fueled on octane and blood! Get ready western Canada! If you want blood!? YOU GOT IT!"

Dates:

June

24 – Vancouver, BC – Have A Good Laugh Festival (Deadwolff only, afternoon show)

24 – Vancouver, BC – Lana Lous

27 – Maple Ridge, BC – The Wolf Bar

28 – Kamloops, BC – Pogue Mahones

29 – Kelowna, BC – Missions Tap House

30 – Lethbridge, AB – TBA

July

1 – Calgary, AB – The Palamino

2 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Temple