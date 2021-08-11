REBEL PRIEST – New Single “Vulgar Romance” Streaming

Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, Rebel Priest is the denim and leather-clad trio that has been whipping across stages and pushing out bangin’ albums since 2014. This year they are putting out a new EP called Lost In Tokyo, which will be available on August 13 via Batcave Records.

As the name of the EP hints, most of these tracks were written in Japan in 2019 before the closure, the band has been sitting on them for a year, and the time is finally right for them to come out. The third single off this record is “Vulgar Romance”, a dark groover about people’s interests in serial killers and trying to see behind the mind of the hunter. The band explains the track in more depth:

“This song came across with our interest in other people's interest in serial killers and what would happen if someone took fandom too far or they actually got to see in the eyes behind the mind. It’s a commentary on what people's hungers are and the deprivation that one can get if they take their interest to the next level. It’s a bittersweet take on a dark topic, we tried to capture the atmosphere with more of a swing to the song as if you were stalking down the street.”

Not only did Japan leave its mark on the band, but the boys left theirs as well. Every place mentioned in Lost In Tokyo is an actual place that has Rebel Priest stuff on the walls, this was due to drummer Nate Pole and roadie Jerry “Pred S. Thompson” leaving the hotel the first night without any translator or ideas where they were going. To this day they don’t know how they got back or how people knew them in bars they had never been to.

The EP releases on August 13 via Batcave Records.

Tracklisting:

"Lost In Tokyo"

"Back Alley Blues"

"Vulgar Romance"

"When The Whip Comes Down" (Slash Puppet Cover)

"Vulgar Romance":

"Back Alley Blues":

"Lost In Tokyo" lyric video:

EP and live band lineup:

Jayme Black - Vocals/Bass

Benny Kemp - Guitars/Vocals

Nate Pole - Drums/Vocals