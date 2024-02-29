Recap And Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of India's Bangalore Open Air 2024 Featuring KREATOR, GODLESS, DECAPITATED, ZYGNEMA, IN FLAMES And More Streaming (Video)

In a new clip from YouTuber Karl Rock, he takes us into and behind-the-scenes of India's Bangalore Open Air 2024, which took place on February 9th and 10th. Check it out below.

Karl Rock: "I travelled to India to experience their incredible 2-day heavy metal festival! Every year, the Bangalore Open Air Festival features big headliners like Kreator, Watain, Mayhem, and In Flames. Then, there are many great Indian metal bands like Godless, Kryptos, and Zygnema. Would you travel to India for a music festival?"

Rock's Everything You Need to Know rundown from Bangalore Open Air 2023 is available here.

For information and updates on the Bangalore Open Air go to this location.