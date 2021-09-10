RECKLESS LOVE Returns With New Single And Music Video "Outrun"

Finnish rock band, Reckless Love, who recently signed to AFM Records, is releasing new music today: The single “Outrun” opens the gate for the band’s fifth studio album, which will be released early next year. The song is composed by Olli Herman and Pepe Reckless. Responsible for lyrics are Janne Rintala and Olli Herman. The synth wave-influenced rock song is accompanied by a brand new music video, directed by Pete Voutilainen. Stream the single here, and watch the video below.



"Outrun was the first song we wrote for the upcoming fifth album, so I think it makes perfect sense that it’s also the first single cut from the album. Somehow, this catchy little tune managed to encapsulate all of the stuff that is built into the genetics of every kid that grew up during the era of arcade games, long haired metal bands and explosive action movies. The lyrics are filled with themes and entertaining wordplays, that put supercharged motor racing and hormone rich competitions, side by side. In the sound department, the 80’s-esque pop metal roars loud and clear, however, it’s also strongly colored with a modern synth wave flavor, whipping up an interesting cocktail”, says Reckless Love vocalist Olli.

Founded in 2001, Reckless Love has released four albums, Reckless Love (2010), Animal Attraction (2011), Spirit (2013) and Invader (2016). The band's previous long play has been released more than five years ago, so we can talk about a return of the band.

“In my opinion, the word “comeback” is definitively the right word when referring to this particular song. We had a long break from recording and as the break got longer, the higher the threshold became to start working on new music, let alone publish it. Although it was clear that we always had the desire to continue our career, it felt like we needed to find a new perspective for our creative expression. We had to write 'Outrun' to be reborn – and we did. This song showed us the way how to write the new album. 'Outrun' is a beacon on our way to reincarnation”, Olli continues.

Switching to a more serious gear, Reckless Love focusses on its next album on 80s game worlds. Olli explains: “At the center of the sounds are the 80s theme and the modern dark-speaking world of synth wave. We dived deep into to the game world and the movie moods of the genre and era”.

Lineup:

Vocals: Olli Hermann

Guitar: Pepe

Bass: Halle Verne