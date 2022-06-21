Record Collector Presents: IRON MAIDEN - One-Off Magazine Available For Pre-Order

Record Collector magazine will release their new special, Record Collector Presents: Iron Maiden, on June 30. Pre-orders will be shipped on June 28.

Description: Record Collector Presents: Iron Maiden is a new, one-off magazine that celebrates one of the most revered and successful bands in heavy metal. Condensing the career of a band who have enjoyed stellar success and been sonic pioneers for over 40 years is a challenge which some of the biggest names in rock journalism have faced head-on. Fans and collectors will learn a wealth of new information about the band, as we trace their history from their East End roots, telling the story of all 17 studio albums as well as investigating the live albums and tour films.

