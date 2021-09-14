Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2021 To Feature Titles From IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, DIO, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, And More
September 14, 2021, an hour ago
Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2021 is scheduled for November 26, and the list of available product has been released. Included are titles from Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Tesla, Alice Cooper, Saigon Kick, Dio, Lucifer, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Poison, Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, Judas Priest, L.A. Guns, Motörhead, and more.
Titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below (Title, Artist, Label, Format, Release Type, Quantity):
1971: The Road Starts Hear - Aerosmith - UMe - LP - 'RSD First' - 10,000
1971: The Road Starts Hear - Aerosmith - UMe - Cassette - 'RSD First' - 2,000
Brutal Planet - Alice Cooper - eOne - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1,200
Rat Child EP - Crobot - Mascot Records - Vinyl - 'RSD First' - 2,500
Holy Diver - Dio - Rhino Warner Records - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 7,500
The Last In Line - Dio - Rhino Warner Records - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 7,500
Hardware - Billy F Gibbons - Concord Records - CD - RSD Exclusive - 2,000
Paris 67 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Legacy - LP - RSD Exclusive - 13,200
Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden - Sanctuary Records/BMG - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 5,000
Best Of Judas Priest - Judas Priest - eOne - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000
Please Come Home... Mr. Bulbous - King's X - Svart Records - LP - RSD Exclusive - 2,000
Walking The Dead - L.A. Guns - eOne - LP - 'RSD First' - 1,200
Elements Of Persuasion - James LaBrie - Svart Records - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1,000
The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995) - Motörhead - BMG - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 3,500
Lean Into It - Mr. Big - evoxs - LP - 'RSD First' - 5,000
Somewhere In California - Night Ranger - M-Theory Audio/Postseason Records - LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus - 1,000
No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne - Legacy - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 9,200
Flesh & Blood - Poison - LMLR (French Import) - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,000
Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents, Puscifer Live At The Mayan Theatre - Puscifer - Puscifer Entertainment - 7" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,000
Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti - Puscifer - Rise Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 4,500
Healing - Todd Rundgren - Rhino/Bearsville - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,500
The Lizard - Saigon Kick - Real Gone - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000
Better Days - Smith/Kotzen - BMG - Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,500
Mechanical Resonance - Tesla - LMLR (French Import) - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,000
You And Me - Nancy Wilson - Carry On Music - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000
Find the complete list here.