Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2021 To Feature Titles From IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, DIO, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, And More

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2021 is scheduled for November 26, and the list of available product has been released. Included are titles from Iron Maiden, Aerosmith, Tesla, Alice Cooper, Saigon Kick, Dio, Lucifer, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Poison, Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. Big, Judas Priest, L.A. Guns, Motörhead, and more.

Titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below (Title, Artist, Label, Format, Release Type, Quantity):

1971: The Road Starts Hear - Aerosmith - UMe - LP - 'RSD First' - 10,000

1971: The Road Starts Hear - Aerosmith - UMe - Cassette - 'RSD First' - 2,000

Brutal Planet - Alice Cooper - eOne - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1,200

Rat Child EP - Crobot - Mascot Records - Vinyl - 'RSD First' - 2,500

Holy Diver - Dio - Rhino Warner Records - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 7,500

The Last In Line - Dio - Rhino Warner Records - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 7,500

Hardware - Billy F Gibbons - Concord Records - CD - RSD Exclusive - 2,000

Paris 67 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Legacy - LP - RSD Exclusive - 13,200

Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden - Sanctuary Records/BMG - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 5,000

Best Of Judas Priest - Judas Priest - eOne - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000

Please Come Home... Mr. Bulbous - King's X - Svart Records - LP - RSD Exclusive - 2,000

Walking The Dead - L.A. Guns - eOne - LP - 'RSD First' - 1,200

Elements Of Persuasion - James LaBrie - Svart Records - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 1,000

The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995) - Motörhead - BMG - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 3,500

Lean Into It - Mr. Big - evoxs - LP - 'RSD First' - 5,000

Somewhere In California - Night Ranger - M-Theory Audio/Postseason Records - LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus - 1,000

No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne - Legacy - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 9,200

Flesh & Blood - Poison - LMLR (French Import) - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,000

Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents, Puscifer Live At The Mayan Theatre - Puscifer - Puscifer Entertainment - 7" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,000

Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti - Puscifer - Rise Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 4,500

Healing - Todd Rundgren - Rhino/Bearsville - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,500

The Lizard - Saigon Kick - Real Gone - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000

Better Days - Smith/Kotzen - BMG - Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,500

Mechanical Resonance - Tesla - LMLR (French Import) - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,000

You And Me - Nancy Wilson - Carry On Music - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000

Find the complete list here.