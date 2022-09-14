Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2022 To Feature Titles From MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACE FREHLEY, MOTÖRHEAD, GHOST, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DEE SNIDER & LZZY HALE, And More

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2022 is scheduled for November 25, and the list of available product has been released. Included are titles from Mötley Crüe, Ace Frehley, Motörhead, Ghost, Black Label Society, Dee Snider & Lzzy Hale, and more.

There are three categories on the list:

1. Exclusives - These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

2. RSD First - These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

3. Small Run/Regional Titles - These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1,000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. (If a title is regionally based and is not available throughout the country, it will say that in the description. The majority of titles on this section of the list are there because they have a limited run.)

Upcoming titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below (Title, Artist, Label, Format, Release Type, Quantity):

Skullage - Black Label Society - MNRK - 2 x LP - RSD First - 4,000

Paris Blues - The Doors - Rhino - LP - RSD Exclusive - 10,000

Origins Vol. 2 - Ace Frehley - MNRK HEAVY - LP Picture Disc - RSD First - 5,000

Impera - Ghost - Loma Vista - 12" Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 9,250

Dreamcatcher (Live in Alpine) - Headcat - BMG - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive - 2,600

Burning Desire - Jimi Hendrix - Legacy - 2 x LP - RSD First - 5,000

Oracle - Kittie - MNRK HEAVY - LP - RSD First - 3,000

Mr. Big - Mr. Big - evoXS - LP - RSD First - 2,500

Girls Girls Girls Tour EP - Mötley Crüe - BMG - 10" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 4,250

The Lost Tapes Vol.3 (Live in Malmo 2000) - Motörhead - BMG - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 2,600

Say Something Nasty - Nashville Pussy - MNRK HEAVY - LP - RSD First - 2,400

Spirit of the Wild - Ted Nugent - Prudential Records - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 2,000

Ego Trip - Papa Roach - New Noize Records - LP - RSD First - 3,000

Something/Anything - Todd Rundgren - Rhino - 4 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 3,500

The Magic of Christmas Day - Dee Snider and Lizzy Hale - BFD - 10" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 1,500

