Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2023 To Feature Titles From MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEATH, ERIC CARR, KIX, SKID ROW, L.A. GUNS, JEFF BECK, And More

Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2023 is scheduled for November 24, and the list of available product has been released. Included are titles from Mötley Crüe, Death, L.A. Guns, late KISS drummer Eric Carr, and more.

There are three categories on the list:

1. Exclusives - These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

2. RSD First - These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

3. Small Run/Regional Titles - These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1,000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. (If a title is regionally based and is not available throughout the country, it will say that in the description. The majority of titles on this section of the list are there because they have a limited run.)

Upcoming titles that may be of interest to BraveWords readers are listed below (Title, Artist, Label, Format, Release Type, Quantity):

Tribute - Jeff Beck - Rhino Records - 12" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - N/A

Time Bomb - Buckcherry - Real Gone Music - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,000

Gory Scorch Cretins - Matt Cameron - Keep It Trippy Records - 12" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,500

Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition - Eric Carr of KISS - Culture Factory USA - LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,000

Rockology: The CD Picture Disc Edition - Eric Carr of KISS - Culture Factory USA - CD - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus - 1,000

Live at the Starland Ballroom - Coheed and Cambria - Legacy Recordings - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 4,900

Individual Thought Patterns (2023 Remaster) - Death - Relapse - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,500

Live In Bakersfield - The Doors - Rhino/Elektra - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive - 7,500

Live In Bakersfield - The Doors - Rhino/Elektra - 2 x CD - 'RSD First' - 12,500

Had Me A Real Good Time… With Faces! In Session & Live at the BBC 1971-1973 - Faces - Rhino - LP - RSD Exclusive - 5,000

Mindsets - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Blackheart Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,900

Cool Kids (40th Anniversary Edition) - Kix - Friday Music Two - LP - 'RSD First' - 1,500

Live in Boston 1989 - L.A. Guns - Secret - LP - 'RSD First' - 1,500

Too Young To Fall In Love EP - Motley Crue - BMG - 12" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 3,500

B-Side Ourselves EP - Skid Row - BMG - 12" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive - 2,500

Live in Moscow - Slaughter to Prevail - Sumerian Records - LP - 'RSD First' - 2,500

Find the complete list here.