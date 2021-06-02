RED FANG Announce Fall U.S. Tour
June 2, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Red Fang, who release their new album Arrows (Relapse Records) this Friday, have announced a U.S. tour that sees the Portland-based band trek across the continent, including the group’s first Alaskan performance.
“It’ll be two years in the waiting, but we’re finally hitting the road in October! If we don’t stop pinching ourselves we’re gonna draw blood,” guitar player Bryan Giles enthusiastically shares. “I’m so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!”
Tickets for the month-long outing are also available this Friday, June 4, at 10 AM local time. Starcrawler opens on all headlining dates (except Alaska), with Here Lies Man (October 15 to October 27) and Warish (October 29 to November 18) rounding out the bill. Previously announced performances include August 21 at Psycho Las Vegas, September 26 at Louder Than Life, and a special Halloween show with All The Witches at the fabled Ryman Auditorium.
Dates:
August
21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas
September
26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festvial
October
15 - Tacoma, WA - Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom
16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom
17 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall
19 - TBA
20 - TBA
21 - TBA
22 - TBA
23 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
25 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
27 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
29 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
30 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
31 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium **
November
2 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
6 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
10 - Detroit, MI - El Club
11 - Chicago, IL - Metro
12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
16 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
18 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
20 - Anchorage, AK - Koot’s ***
* Previously announced
** w/All Them Witches (previously announced
*** Different support acts to be announced
Red Fang recently shared the tragic tale of Arnie Von Party, a pizza parlor mascot whose predilection for the company goods puts the fuzzy fiend in a world of hurt, via their new video for “Why”.
“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant,” explains vocalist and bass player Aaron Beam. “Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”
Pre-orders for the album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.
Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.
Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.
Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.
Tracklisting:
"Take It Back"
"Unreal Estate"
"Arrows"
"My Disaster"
"Two High"
"Anodyne"
"Interop-Mod"
"Fonzi Scheme"
"Days Collide"
"Rabbits In Hive"
"Why"
"Dr. Owl"
"Funeral Coach"
"Why":
"Funeral Coach":
"Arrows" video:
Red Fang is:
Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)
Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),
John Sherman (drums)
David Sullivan (guitars)
(Photo - James Rexroad)