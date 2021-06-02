RED FANG Announce Fall U.S. Tour

Red Fang, who release their new album Arrows (Relapse Records) this Friday, have announced a U.S. tour that sees the Portland-based band trek across the continent, including the group’s first Alaskan performance.

“It’ll be two years in the waiting, but we’re finally hitting the road in October! If we don’t stop pinching ourselves we’re gonna draw blood,” guitar player Bryan Giles enthusiastically shares. “I’m so happy to announce that Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish are joining us on this epic tour! It’s gonna be a barn burner from start to finish with this line-up for sure. I can’t wait to play tunes off our new album on stage for the first time and see old friends and new, so please come join the celebration with us! Long live LIVE!!!”

Tickets for the month-long outing are also available this Friday, June 4, at 10 AM local time. Starcrawler opens on all headlining dates (except Alaska), with Here Lies Man (October 15 to October 27) and Warish (October 29 to November 18) rounding out the bill. Previously announced performances include August 21 at Psycho Las Vegas, September 26 at Louder Than Life, and a special Halloween show with All The Witches at the fabled Ryman Auditorium.

Dates:

August

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

September

26 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festvial

October

15 - Tacoma, WA - Sabertooth @ Spanish Ballroom

16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth @ Crystal Ballroom

17 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall

19 - TBA

20 - TBA

21 - TBA

22 - TBA

23 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

25 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

26 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

27 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

29 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

30 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

31 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium **

November

2 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

5 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

6 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

11 - Chicago, IL - Metro

12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

16 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

18 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

20 - Anchorage, AK - Koot’s ***

* Previously announced

** w/All Them Witches (previously announced

*** Different support acts to be announced

Red Fang recently shared the tragic tale of Arnie Von Party, a pizza parlor mascot whose predilection for the company goods puts the fuzzy fiend in a world of hurt, via their new video for “Why”.

“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant,” explains vocalist and bass player Aaron Beam. “Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”

Pre-orders for the album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.

Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.

Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.

Tracklisting:

"Take It Back"

"Unreal Estate"

"Arrows"

"My Disaster"

"Two High"

"Anodyne"

"Interop-Mod"

"Fonzi Scheme"

"Days Collide"

"Rabbits In Hive"

"Why"

"Dr. Owl"

"Funeral Coach"

"Why":

"Funeral Coach":

"Arrows" video:

Red Fang is:

Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)

Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),

John Sherman (drums)

David Sullivan (guitars)

(Photo - James Rexroad)