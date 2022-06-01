RED FANG Announce North American Headline Tour
June 1, 2022, an hour ago
Portland rockers, Red Fang, have announced North America Summer 2022 headline tour dates. The 15-date run features special guests Big Business (7/28-7/30), Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin: Stygian Bough (8/1-8/14), Tacos! (7/28-7/29), God Sweats (7/30) & Help (8/1-8/14).
Tickets are on sale Friday, June 3, here, and a full tour schedule is available below.
Red Fang are touring in support of their 2021 full-length, Arrows.. Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches). Order and listen on all streaming services here.
Dates:
July
28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
30 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo
August
1 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
2 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
6 - Chicago, IL - Metro
7 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
8 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar
10 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
12 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
14 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
Red Fang begin their EU/UK summer tour next month at Download Festival. The 18-date run includes additional festival appearances at Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and more. A full tour schedule is below. Tickets are available here.
Dates:
June
10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
14 - Breme, Germany - Schlachthof
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
16 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
17 - Netphen-Deuz, Germany - Freak Valley Festival
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Dreeden, Germany - Beatpol
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks - Letiste Praha Letňany w/ Metallica
24 - Huremberg, Germany - Wasted Open Air
25 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rock Fest
26 - Warsaw, Poland - Lato W Plenerze - Letnia Scena Progresji
28 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
July
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival
3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
4 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas
Lineup:
Aaron Beam - Bass/Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards
Bryan Giles - Guitar/Vocals
John Sherman - Drums
David Sullivan - Guitars
(Photo - James Rexroad)