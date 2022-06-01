RED FANG Announce North American Headline Tour

June 1, 2022, an hour ago

news hard rock red fang

RED FANG Announce North American Headline Tour

Portland rockers, Red Fang, have announced North America Summer 2022 headline tour dates. The 15-date run features special guests Big Business (7/28-7/30), Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin: Stygian Bough (8/1-8/14), Tacos! (7/28-7/29), God Sweats (7/30) & Help (8/1-8/14).

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 3, here, and a full tour schedule is available below.

Red Fang are touring in support of their 2021 full-length, Arrows.. Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches). Order and listen on all streaming services here.

Dates:

July
28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
30 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

August
1 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage
2 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
6 - Chicago, IL - Metro
7 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
8 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar
10 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
12 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
14 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

Red Fang begin their EU/UK summer tour next month at Download Festival. The 18-date run includes additional festival appearances at Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and more. A full tour schedule is below. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

June
10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
14 - Breme, Germany - Schlachthof
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
16 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
17 - Netphen-Deuz, Germany - Freak Valley Festival
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Dreeden, Germany - Beatpol
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks - Letiste Praha Letňany w/ Metallica
24 - Huremberg, Germany - Wasted Open Air
25 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rock Fest
26 - Warsaw, Poland - Lato W Plenerze - Letnia Scena Progresji
28 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

July
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival
3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
4 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

Lineup:

Aaron Beam - Bass/Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards
Bryan Giles - Guitar/Vocals
John Sherman - Drums
David Sullivan - Guitars

(Photo - James Rexroad)



Featured Audio

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

ANVIL – “Ghost Shadow” (AFM)

Featured Video

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

DIRTY SHIRT – “Dope-A-Min”

Latest Reviews