RED FANG Announce North American Headline Tour

Portland rockers, Red Fang, have announced North America Summer 2022 headline tour dates. The 15-date run features special guests Big Business (7/28-7/30), Bell Witch & Aerial Ruin: Stygian Bough (8/1-8/14), Tacos! (7/28-7/29), God Sweats (7/30) & Help (8/1-8/14).

Tickets are on sale Friday, June 3, here, and a full tour schedule is available below.

Red Fang are touring in support of their 2021 full-length, Arrows.. Produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches). Order and listen on all streaming services here.

Dates:

July

28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

29 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

30 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

August

1 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

2 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 - Chicago, IL - Metro

7 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

8 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

10 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

12 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

14 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

Red Fang begin their EU/UK summer tour next month at Download Festival. The 18-date run includes additional festival appearances at Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and more. A full tour schedule is below. Tickets are available here.

Dates:

June

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Breme, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

16 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

17 - Netphen-Deuz, Germany - Freak Valley Festival

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dreeden, Germany - Beatpol

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks - Letiste Praha Letňany w/ Metallica

24 - Huremberg, Germany - Wasted Open Air

25 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rock Fest

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Lato W Plenerze - Letnia Scena Progresji

28 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

July

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

4 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

Lineup:

Aaron Beam - Bass/Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards

Bryan Giles - Guitar/Vocals

John Sherman - Drums

David Sullivan - Guitars

(Photo - James Rexroad)