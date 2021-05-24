RED FANG Relay The Sad Saga Of Pizza Parlor Mascot Arnie Von Party In “Why” Video

Red Fang have shared the tragic tale of Arnie Von Party, a pizza parlor mascot whose predilection for the company goods puts the fuzzy fiend in a world of hurt, via their new video for “Why”.

“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant,” explains vocalist and bass player Aaron Beam. “Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”

Pre-orders for the album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.

Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.

Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.

Tracklisting:

"Take It Back"

"Unreal Estate"

"Arrows"

"My Disaster"

"Two High"

"Anodyne"

"Interop-Mod"

"Fonzi Scheme"

"Days Collide"

"Rabbits In Hive"

"Why"

"Dr. Owl"

"Funeral Coach"

"Why":

"Funeral Coach":

"Arrows" video:

Red Fang is:

Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)

Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),

John Sherman (drums)

David Sullivan (guitars)

(Photo - James Rexroad)