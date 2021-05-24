RED FANG Relay The Sad Saga Of Pizza Parlor Mascot Arnie Von Party In “Why” Video
May 24, 2021, an hour ago
Red Fang have shared the tragic tale of Arnie Von Party, a pizza parlor mascot whose predilection for the company goods puts the fuzzy fiend in a world of hurt, via their new video for “Why”.
“Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with thrills, chills and spills. Our buddy Ansel Wallenfang, director of the music video/video game for our track, ‘Antidote,’ is back with a wild and hilarious, but also touching story about a special group of friends who play together as the in-house band for a casual pizza restaurant,” explains vocalist and bass player Aaron Beam. “Things get a lot darker than you might imagine. We hope it’s not too cheesy!”
Pre-orders for the album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.
Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.
Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.
Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.
Tracklisting:
"Take It Back"
"Unreal Estate"
"Arrows"
"My Disaster"
"Two High"
"Anodyne"
"Interop-Mod"
"Fonzi Scheme"
"Days Collide"
"Rabbits In Hive"
"Why"
"Dr. Owl"
"Funeral Coach"
"Why":
"Funeral Coach":
"Arrows" video:
Red Fang is:
Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)
Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),
John Sherman (drums)
David Sullivan (guitars)
(Photo - James Rexroad)