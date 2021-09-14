RED FANG Release Pro-Shot Live Performance Of "Throw Up" From Portland's Mississippi Studios
The clip below features Red Fang performing "Throw Up" from Murder The Mountains. It was shot at Mississippi Studios in Portland, Oregon this past summer.
Red Fang return to the road this fall for a US tour that sees the Portland-based band trek across the continent, including the group's first Alaskan performance.
