RED FANG To Release Arrows Album In June; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Portland-based rockers, Red Fang, return with their new album, Arrows, on June 4 via Relapse Records.

“It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk!,” says guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles of the album that was produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches). It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn’t take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun. Long live Rock!!”

“WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then… something happened that is not worth discussing…,” adds vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam. “Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the fuck we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn't sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe."

News of the album, the band’s first collection in five years, arrives with a new chapter in the band’s unparalleled canon of Whitey McConnaughy-directed music videos as the foursome unveils a clip for “Arrows” (see below). “Arrows” finds Red Fang once again exploring creative ways to spend the label’s music video budget in a subtle nod to the band’s classic “Wires” video.

“His way of presenting us really works,” says guitarist David Sullivan of the band’s relationship with Whitey. “That first video he did for us for ‘Prehistoric Dog’ gave us a big jumpstart as far as the band getting popular. And we love working with him.”

Pre-orders for the 13-song album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.

Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.

Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.

Tracklisting:

"Take It Back"

"Unreal Estate"

"Arrows"

"My Disaster"

"Two High"

"Anodyne"

"Interop-Mod"

"Fonzi Scheme"

"Days Collide"

"Rabbits In Hive"

"Why"

"Dr. Owl"

"Funeral Coach"

"Arrows" video:

Red Fang is:

Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)

Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),

John Sherman (drums)

David Sullivan (guitars)

(Photo - James Rexroad)