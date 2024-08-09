RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Among Acts Set To Perform At Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony

The handoff of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris to Los Angeles just got a lot louder. Performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to be featured in the Closing Ceremony of the Paris games on Sunday, multiple sources told Variety.

All three artists will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. Producer Ben Winston, who is no stranger to live music events as the producer of the Grammy Awards and CBS’ 2021 “Adele: One Night Only” special, is coordinating with French producers of the Closing Ceremony.

At the Closing Ceremony, the musical performances from Los Angeles are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise, news of which leaked last week. Cruise will jump on his motorcycle for an average day of death-defying tricks in France, before tossing to a prerecorded package that will see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign. The L.A.-affiliated musicians will take it from there.

Learn more at Variety.

Inspired by a deep connection with nature and a love for Yosemite, Parks Project has collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their latest collection.

This limited-edition capsule is inspired by the band’s love of the parks & their Californication album, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Says Parks Project: "Together, we’re dedicated to giving back by donating to NatureBridge to provide need-based scholarships for students to experience their first wilderness adventure in Yosemite. Let’s rock out and Leave It Better™."

Shop the collection here.