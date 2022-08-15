RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS And How One Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of Its Day Become A Lost Chapter In The Band’s History; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"It has been called a flop, a letdown, and a failed album... Pretty much erased from the pages of music history, Red Hot Chili Pepper’s 6th studio album, the 90s classic, One Hot Minute, has become a ghost record. It has been overshadowed by the massive success of its predecessor Blood Sugar Sex Magik and its follow-up Californication. But climbing to #4 on the Billboard Album Chart and selling over 2 million US units, and 4 million worldwide and producing three Top Ten hits including the #1 hit 'My Friends' is far from a letdown. Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and new guitarist Dave Navarro were going with the flow that took the band through a harrowing experience making the record including Anthony’s relapse. A 4X platinum album? Most artist would die for that. But, what happened? How did one of the most anticipated albums of its day become a lost chapter in this band’s history? Well, it all starts with a key member quitting and then later coming back... John Frusciante is the key. Get the story next."



