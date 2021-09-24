RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2022 Global Stadium Tour; Video

With guitarist and all around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the Red Hot Chile Peppers are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they’re fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world.

The band is grateful to be working with event producers Live Nation in this endeavour. All the tour dates, sales information, support acts and other factoids will be available shortly.

John Frusciante recently took the time to visit local news station KHOT to speak with legendary newscasters John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Raindrops, and speak about this upcoming journey.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour. They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.

(Photo - Clara Balzary)