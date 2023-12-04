RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates
December 4, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a run of 2024 North American tour dates, launching May 28 in Ridgefield, WA, and wrapping up on July 30 in St. Louis, MO.
Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time with code: RHCP24. General tickets on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets at hredhotchilipeppers.com/tour/
Dates:
May
28 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge
June
2 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July
2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre