RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a run of 2024 North American tour dates, launching May 28 in Ridgefield, WA, and wrapping up on July 30 in St. Louis, MO.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time with code: RHCP24. General tickets on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets at hredhotchilipeppers.com/tour/

Dates:

May

28 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

June

2 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July

2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre