RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates

December 4, 2023, 57 minutes ago

news hard rock red hot chili peppers

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce 2024 North American Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a run of 2024 North American tour dates, launching May 28 in Ridgefield, WA, and wrapping up on July 30 in St. Louis, MO.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time with code: RHCP24. General tickets on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time. Get tickets at hredhotchilipeppers.com/tour/

Dates:

May
28 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

June
2 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July
2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews