RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Hears THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "The Kill" (Video)

Drumeo recently issued their For The First Time challenge to Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith:

"Watch as he listens to 'The Kill' by Thirty Seconds To Mars for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part?"

In the previously released Drumeo clip below, Smith breaks down "Patient Number 9", the title track from Ozzy Osbourne's 2022 album. The song features an amazing lineup of guest appearances, including Jeff Beck on guitar, Robert Trujillo on bass, and Smith on drums.