RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Performs "By The Way" For Drumeo (Video)

The Drumeo YouTube Channel has shared a new video featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers / Chickenfoot drummer Chad Smith performing the RHCP hit, "By The Way". Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Released as the title track of their 2002 album, it quickly became a fan favorite and a staple in their live performances. But what makes this song stand out to drummers? Chad Smith blends elements of funk, rock, and punk seamlessly, creating a dynamic groove that underpins the entire song."

Smith was recently in the Drumeo studio to discuss some of his favorite drum tracks he’s recorded with groups other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers - and some may surprise you. Join Chad as he breaks down parts from Wu-Tang Clan, Ozzy Osbourne, Dua Lipa, and more.

Songs featured include "Soap On A Rope" (Chickenfoot), "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit" (Wu-Tang Clan), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), "Frenzy" (Iggy Pop), "Patient Number 9" (Ozzy Osbourne), "Invincible" (Eddie Vedder), "I'll Be Your Domino" and "I Make My Own Rules" (Red Hot Chili Peppers)