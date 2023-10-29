RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Performs "Can't Stop" In Drumeo Playthrough Video

Drumeo has shared a new video from their studio featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, performing "Can't Stop" from the band's eighth studio album, By The Way. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Chad Smith's drumming style is heavily influenced by funk, which is evident in this song. He infuses the song with infectious, groovy beats that perfectly complement the band's sound. 'Can't Stop' was a commercial success for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It reached the top of the Modern Rock Tracks chart and also performed well on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in the United States. The song has been a staple of the band's live performances since its release. It's often featured in their concert setlists, and its energetic and upbeat nature makes it a fan favorite."

Drumeo previously issued their For The First Time challenge to Smith:

"Watch as he listens to 'The Kill' by Thirty Seconds To Mars for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is he listening for? How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part?"