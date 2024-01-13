RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Drummer CHAD SMITH Performs Tracks He Has Recorded With CHICKENFOOT, WU-TANG CLAN, IGGY POP, OZZY OSBOURNE And More (Video)

Chad Smith was in the Drumeo studio to discuss some of his favorite drum tracks he’s recorded with groups other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers - and some may surprise you. Join Chad as he breaks down parts from Wu-Tang Clan, Ozzy Osbourne, Dua Lipa, and more.

Songs featured include "Soap On A Rope" (Chickenfoot), "Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing Ta F' Wit" (Wu-Tang Clan), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), "Frenzy" (Iggy Pop), "Patient Number 9" (Ozzy Osbourne), "Invincible" (Eddie Vedder), "I'll Be Your Domino" and "I Make My Own Rules" (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

In a previously released Drumeo clip below, Smith breaks down "Patient Number 9", the title track from Ozzy Osbourne's 2022 album. The song features an amazing lineup of guest appearances, including Jeff Beck on guitar, Robert Trujillo on bass, and Smith on drums.