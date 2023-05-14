RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Had #1 Hit In The '90s That Never Should Have Happened; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"So here’s one for you: how many songs do you know that were cut from a ground-breaking album, turned into a B-side several times, and then placed on a movie soundtrack as an afterthought… only to then rocket up the charts to become a #1 single? Doesn’t happen very often, right? Well, the Red Hot Chili Peppers did just that with their '90s rock classic, 'Soul To Squeeze'. Actually, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith - the Red Hot Chili Peppers - had it all ready to go as a part of a double album, which was to be BloodSugarSexMagik, but their label demanded they cut the record in half. And since they’d already written another song like it the #1 hit 'Under the Bridge', they just dropped it. But, as it turns out, this song resonated with a lot of people who felt like outcasts. I guess everybody loves an underdog. Get ready, it’s the incredible story of the #1 Alternative Rock hit that never should have happened. And it’s coming up next on the Professor of Rock."