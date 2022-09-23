RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Pay Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN With "Eddie" Single - "Our Song Asks That You Not Remember Eddie For Dying, But For Living His Wildest Dream"; Audio

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the second single from their new album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, out on October 14 via Warner Records. Listen to "Eddie" below.

Says frontman Anthony Kiedis: "Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."

The news of Return Of The Dream Canteen's imminent release marks the band’s second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April. It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022 and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

(Photo - Clara Balzary)