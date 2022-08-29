RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Perform "Black Summer" And "Can't Stop" At 2022 VMAs; Video

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed "Black Summer" and "Can't Stop" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired Sunday, August 28 from Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. Watch below:

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the first single from their new album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, out on October 14 via Warner Records. The Malia James-directed music video for "Tippa My Tongue" can be viewed below.

The news of Return Of The Dream Canteen's imminent release marks the band’s second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April. It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022 and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats, here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith joins Hanuman Welch on ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1 to discuss "Tippa My Tongue”. He tells Apple Music about the origin of the song, the decision to release a second double album this year, reuniting with longtime producer Rick Rubin, doing their first stadium tour, the band’s unique chemistry, and more.

The following is an excerpt, courtesy of ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1. Listen to full episode anytime on-demand on Apple Music, here.

"We're just so happy to be making music again," says Smith. "Like most people, and creative people, and artists, to be able to have that opportunity to go out and play concerts and play new music. We wrote a lot of songs during the pandemic time and we recorded them all. We just wanted this next record to be an extension of 'Unlimited Love'. It stands on its own. We felt like we had so many songs that we love that we just need to have them all come out, and we don't want to put them all out at once. Here's the second batch and it's just as important. And just as effervescent to use your word, and joyful and happy. The cool thing about our band is one of the things I think is kind of whatever we do, it sounds like the Chili Peppers. You got Anthony's voice, is so identifiable. And then you got the band, which has a unique sound. Of course, having John Frusciante back in our band again, we've got that chemistry going and we just want to share it with everybody. I told Anthony, I said, often you try to figure out which song is the first one to come out off the record. I just said this one's got more hooks than a fishing tackle box. It's got some Hendrixy riffs, and it's got some P-Funk and it's got Chili Peppers. I love it. I just think it's a great song."

SiriusXM recently announced that Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the historic Apollo Theater, in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. The concert on Tuesday, September 13 marks the first time that the band has performed at the iconic theater.

The special one-night-only performance at the Apollo Theater will celebrate the launch of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ exclusive SiriusXM music channel. The show will feature the band performing their hits, fan favorites from their decades-long career, as well as music from their current chart-topping album Unlimited Love.

“During our long-standing relationship with the Apollo Theater, SiriusXM has brought many of music’s most significant artists to their historic stage for the very first time, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no exception,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most definitive bands in rock music that continue to innovate the genre with their musical craftsmanship and we are honored to present them as they make their debut at the Apollo Theater. This is shaping up to be a September to remember for SiriusXM subscribers."

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Small Stage Series show will air live nationwide on the band’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot (ch. 315) with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the week. Whole Lotta Red Hot will also be available on SiriusXM channel 105 on Thursday, September 1 through Friday, September 30.