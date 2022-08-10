RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Perform At The Historic Apollo Theater For SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series

SiriusXM announced today that iconic rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, will perform at the historic Apollo Theater, in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series. The concert on Tuesday, September 13 marks the first time that the band has performed at the iconic theater.

The special one-night-only performance at the Apollo Theater will celebrate the launch of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ exclusive SiriusXM music channel. The show will feature the band performing their hits, fan favorites from their decades-long career, as well as music from their current chart-topping album Unlimited Love.

“During our long-standing relationship with the Apollo Theater, SiriusXM has brought many of music’s most significant artists to their historic stage for the very first time, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no exception,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most definitive bands in rock music that continue to innovate the genre with their musical craftsmanship and we are honored to present them as they make their debut at the Apollo Theater. This is shaping up to be a September to remember for SiriusXM subscribers."

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Small Stage Series show will air live nationwide on the band’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot (ch. 315) with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the week. Whole Lotta Red Hot will also be available on SiriusXM channel 105 on Thursday, September 1 through Friday, September 30.

The band recently announced that their brand-new studio album, Return Of The Dream Canteen, will be released Friday, October 14 on Warner Records. The news of Return of the Dream Canteen's imminent release marks the band’s second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April. It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022 and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

The album can be pre-ordered in various formats, here.

A message from the band: "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers."



