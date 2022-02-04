RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS To Release Unlimited Love Album In April; "Black Summer" Music Video Streaming

Red Hot Chili Peppers will unveil their new album and twelfth full-length offering, Unlimited Love, via Warner Records on April 1. It notably marks their first recording with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006 and first with producer and longtime collaborator Rick Rubin since 2011.

To herald Unlimited Love, the Los Angeles band just shared the first single and music video “Black Summer”. Watch the clip below.

A message from the band states: "Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

"We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album, Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS!"

Guitarist John Frusciante adds: "When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny "Guitar" Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others. Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other."

On lead track “Black Summer”, ethereal guitar underlines introspective lyrics as the rhythm unlocks a hypnotic drum groove highlighted by evocative bass. It quietly inhales only to exhale with a massive refrain, “It’s been a long time since I made a new friend, waiting on another black summer to end,” before a guitar solo echoes to the heavens and back. For the music video, the group teamed up with acclaimed director Deborah Chow. The result continues a tradition of captivating cinematic visuals - with a twist.

Unlimited Love resumes a three-decade partnership with Rick Rubin. Their creative collaboration spans legendary albums, including the diamond-selling Blood Sugar Sex Magik [1991], Californication [1999], By The Way [2002], and Stadium Arcadium [2006].

The interplay between the band borders on intergalactic once again - yet elevated to another stratosphere altogether. Unlimited Love represents the united spirit of four individual souls still fearlessly exploring the future of their eternal friendship and musical congregation.

You can pre-order the album here, and pre-order the exclusive coloured vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Black Summer"

"Here Ever After"

"Aquatic Mouth Dance"

"Not The One"

"Poster Child"

"The Great Apes"

"It’s Only Natural"

"She’s A Lover"

"These Are The Ways"

"Whatchu Thinkin’"

"Bastards Of Light"

"White Braids & Pillow Chair"

"One Way Traffic"

"Veronica"

"Let ‘Em Cry"

"The Heavy Wing"

"Tangelo"

"Black Summer" video:

(Photo - Sandy Kim)