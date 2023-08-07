RED REIGN And Deko Entertainment Team Up For Release Of Don’t Look Back Album; Title Track Feat. GEORGE LYNCH Streaming

Richmond, VA-based rockers Red Reign take 80’s influences and steer them in a more contemporary direction – bridging the sounds of yesterday and today. The band is comprised of singer/guitarist Carlton “Bubba” McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee. Red Reign has worked with Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum producer David Ivory (Halestorm) on both its releases: 2021’s self-titled EP and 2023’s forthcoming full-length Don’t Look Back.

Don’t Look Back, the ten-track LP is bolstered by such standout tracks as “Don’t Look Back”- highlighted by a guest appearance from guitarist George Lynch--“Here I Am,” and “No Peace, No Love.” As the band explains, “Don’t Look Back” is the favorite track as it does feature George Lynch. “It is all the ingredients for a great song: raw, heavy and melodic. It’s a song about reminiscing in the past, which were not great memories. After the reflection, this person decides to not look back any longer and one day decides to move forward with living their best life and making new, positive memories.” They continue, “Having George Lynch on a song is a dream come true. We met George through a mutual friend (Neeley from the ‘Classic Metal Show’). We asked George to guest star on a track and he agreed.”

Having already shared the stage with the likes of Dokken, Extreme, Jackyl, Lita Ford, and Tesla, Red Reign looks forward to spreading the word further with live shows in support of Don’t Look Back. The band is thrilled to join the Deko Entertainment family as Sammy Lee asserts, “We are very excited to have teamed up with Deko Entertainment for our new studio album Don’t’ Look Back. Bruce, Charlie, and the Deko team have been wonderful to work with and share our vision for promoting the new album globally.” Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, agrees, “With our energy bill at Deko totally paid, we are dialing up the power…Red Reign. High voltage!”

When asked the following questions about their future this is how the guys responded. What can fans expect from seeing the band live?

“Playing live shows is the most important factor of Red Reign. We are a live band before anything else. The energy we feed to the crowd makes every performance exciting and more unique than the last. After the show, we go out and connect with our fans which makes each show special in its own right.”

Tour plans?

“Our first goal is to get the new album released. Once that is completed, we will be focusing on touring and looking to play as many cities as we can.” Don’t Look Back will be available on CD and limited-edition vinyl."

Tracklisting:

“No Peace No Love”

“Don’t Look Back”

“Here I Am”

“Follow Your Heart”

“The Truth”

“Bury Me Up To My Eyes”

“Darkness Of Pain”

“Yesterday”

“Changes”

“Open Spaces”

