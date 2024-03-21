RED REIGN Announce Support Dates With NAZARETH; "Darkness Of Pain" Lyric Video Released

Richmond, VA-based rockers, Red Reign, take 80’s influences and steer them in a more contemporary direction – bridging the sounds of yesterday and today. The band is comprised of singer/guitarist Carlton “Bubba” McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee.

Red Reign has worked with Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum producer David Ivory (Halestorm) on both its releases: 2021’s self-titled EP and 2023’s forthcoming full-length Don’t Look Back.

Don’t Look Back landed in the Top 100 ADA/WMG Amazon sales and is bolstered by such standout tracks as the rocking “No Peace, No Love” which has gained over 120K views on YouTube, and “Don’t Look Back” which has a guest appearance from guitarist George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob).

Now they release “Darkness Of Pain”. View the lyric video below:

The band is also very excited to announce that they will be hitting the road in May as direct to support on select dates of the upcoming 2024 Nazareth World Tour.

As they state, "We are extremely excited to be supporting an iconic band like Nazareth. We look forward to being back onstage, performing new material and meeting new friends along the way as we support our new album release Don't Look Back.”

Dates with Nazareth:

May

9 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, Connecticut

11 - Queen Theatre - Wilmington, Delaware

13 - Robins Theatre - Warren, Ohio

15 - Brown Hall - Nashville, Indiana

16 - Arcadia Theatre - St Charles, Illinois

Don’t Look Back is available on CD and limited-edition vinyl. Order a copy at merchbucket.com now and get a limited edition bundle while supplies last.

Bundle Includes:

- (1) Red Reign - Don't Look Back CD or LP

- (1) Red Reign - Coozie

- (1) Red Reign - Sticker

- (1) Red Reign - T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

“No Peace No Love”

“Don’t Look Back”

“Here I Am”

“Follow Your Heart”

“The Truth”

“Bury Me Up To My Eyes”

“Darkness Of Pain”

“Yesterday”

“Changes”

“Open Spaces”

"Here I Am" video:

“Don’t Look Back” video: