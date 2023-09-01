RED REIGN Release "Here I Am" Single And Music Video

Richmond, VA-based rockers, Red Reign, take 80’s influences and steer them in a more contemporary direction – bridging the sounds of yesterday and today. The band is comprised of singer/guitarist Carlton “Bubba” McMichael, guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee. Red Reign has worked with Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum producer David Ivory (Halestorm) on both its releases: 2021’s self-titled EP and 2023’s forthcoming full-length Don’t Look Back.

Don’t Look Back, the ten-track LP is bolstered by such standout tracks as “Don’t Look Back” - highlighted by a guest appearance from guitarist George Lynch - “Here I Am,” and “No Peace, No Love”.

The band explains “Here I Am”: "We are extremely excited to share this song with you. The song is about mental health issues. So many people battle and struggle with issues that some of us may never understand, BUT want people to know that there is always someone here to help and stand by your side if you just reach out and need help.”

Stream the song here, and watch a music video below:

Having already shared the stage with the likes of Dokken, Extreme, Jackyl, Lita Ford, and Tesla, Red Reign looks forward to spreading the word further with live shows in support of Don’t Look Back.

What can fans expect from seeing the band live? “Playing live shows is the most important factor of Red Reign. We are a live band before anything else. The energy we feed to the crowd makes every performance exciting and more unique than the last. After the show, we go out and connect with our fans which makes each show special in its own right.”

Tour plans? “Our first goal is to get the new album released. Once that is completed, we will be focusing on touring and looking to play as many cities as we can.”

Pre-order a copy of Don't Look Back at merchbucket.com now and get a limited edition bundle while supplies last.

Bundle Includes:

- (1) Red Reign - Don't Look Back CD or LP

- (1) Red Reign - Coozie

- (1) Red Reign - Sticker

- (1) Red Reign - T-Shirt

Tracklisting:

“No Peace No Love”

“Don’t Look Back”

“Here I Am”

“Follow Your Heart”

“The Truth”

“Bury Me Up To My Eyes”

“Darkness Of Pain”

“Yesterday”

“Changes”

“Open Spaces”

“Don’t Look Back” video: