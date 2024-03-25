RED VOODOO Drop "Style" Single And Video From Upcoming SAMMY HAGAR-Endorsed Debut EP

Red Voodoo is breaking out on the scene with their electric stage presence, polished harmonies, and classic but fresh new take on rock ‘n’ roll. Based out of Sacramento, CA, the group has been playing clubs since 2019 and released two singles, “Rise Up” and “Bring It Back,” in 2020. This led to opening spots for heavy hitters in rock such as Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, Bay Area legends Y&T, Everclear, and many more.

Now, Red Voodoo has just wrapped up recording at the famous Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco, working on their 5-track EP with Grammy nominated producer Jaimeson Durr (Don Henley, Sammy Hagar, Nancy Wilson, etc.). The group's goal is to make rock mainstream again, and spark a fire in the hearts of music lovers everywhere. Red Voodoo consists of lead singer and frontman Dino McCord, lead guitarist Davin Loiler, bassist Andrew Edwards, and drummer Andy Nathan. The band released their first single, “Mystery Girl,” in 2023, and it is quickly approaching 300,000 streams on Spotify, and people are taking notice.

“What I love most about Red Voodoo. They remind me so much of Montrose. They f#$%&* mean it when they're performing anything. They are hungry, and they're f#$%&* good. They got what it takes. It's just a matter of time.” - Sammy Hagar

“Red Voodoo represent the true spirit of rock n’ roll and they remind me of why I wanted to play in a band when I was a kid!” - Jeremy Popoff (Lit)

The band is also very excited to release their second single, “Style”, and as singer Dino explains, “Style makes you groove and dance. Retro is coming back, and I think writing a song that captures the era of vinyl records, bell bottoms, and RnR is something that is very fun!”

“Style” is inspired by the familiar sounds of 1970’s rock and roll. Combined with a modern sound, catchy lyrics, and a recognizable beat, the Sacramento musicians deliver yet another ear worm. The music video for the track was recorded in San Francisco, California by Michigan based director, Cooper Arent. The video showcases the chemistry of the members in the band, while also focusing on outfits and fashion, and fittingly for a song whose lyrics discuss “bell bottom jeans” and “Vogue Magazine”.

Listen to "Style" here, and watch the Cooper Arent-directed music video for the song below.

Red Voodoo is available on a limited-edition vinyl. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"All Night Long"

"Hourglass"

"Mystery Girl"

Side B:

"KSA"

"Style"

"Style" video:

"Mystery Girl":

(Photo - Kevin Graft)