REDEMPTION Premier "Seven Minutes From Sunset" Music Video

Redemption have released a video for “Seven Minutes From Sunset”, featured on their new album, I Am The Storm, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am The Storm”

“Seven Minutes From Sunset”

“Remember The Dawn”

“The Emotional Depiction Of Light”

“Resilience”

“Action At A Distance”

“Turn It On Again”

“All This Time (And Not Enough)”

“The Emotional Depiction Of Light (Remix)”

“Red Rain”

Vinyl Bonus Tracks:

“The Pearl Clutchers” (feat. Chris Poland)

“The Far Side Of The Clouds” (feat. Henrik Danhage)

“Seven Minutes From Sunset” video:

"Remember The Dawn" video:

"I Am The Storm":