REDEMPTION Premier "Seven Minutes From Sunset" Music Video

August 31, 2023, 58 minutes ago

news heavy metal redemption

REDEMPTION Premier "Seven Minutes From Sunset" Music Video

Redemption have released a video for “Seven Minutes From Sunset”, featured on their new album, I Am The Storm, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“I Am The Storm”
“Seven Minutes From Sunset”
“Remember The Dawn”
“The Emotional Depiction Of Light”
“Resilience”
“Action At A Distance”
“Turn It On Again”
“All This Time (And Not Enough)”
“The Emotional Depiction Of Light (Remix)”
“Red Rain”

Vinyl Bonus Tracks:

“The Pearl Clutchers” (feat. Chris Poland)
“The Far Side Of The Clouds” (feat. Henrik Danhage)

“Seven Minutes From Sunset” video:

"Remember The Dawn" video:

"I Am The Storm":



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews