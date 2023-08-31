REDEMPTION Premier "Seven Minutes From Sunset" Music Video
August 31, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Redemption have released a video for “Seven Minutes From Sunset”, featured on their new album, I Am The Storm, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
“I Am The Storm”
“Seven Minutes From Sunset”
“Remember The Dawn”
“The Emotional Depiction Of Light”
“Resilience”
“Action At A Distance”
“Turn It On Again”
“All This Time (And Not Enough)”
“The Emotional Depiction Of Light (Remix)”
“Red Rain”
Vinyl Bonus Tracks:
“The Pearl Clutchers” (feat. Chris Poland)
“The Far Side Of The Clouds” (feat. Henrik Danhage)
“Seven Minutes From Sunset” video:
"Remember The Dawn" video:
"I Am The Storm":