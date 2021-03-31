REDEMPTION / SILENT SKIES Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Featured On HAKEN Frontman ROSS JENNINGS' Forthcoming Solo Album

Haken frontman Ross Jennings has revealed that Redemption / Silent Skies keyboardist Vikram Shankar "has provided incredible piano performances, keyboards and orchestral arrangements for my solo album. Can't wait to share it with you all this year."

Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"It's true - I had the pleasure of recording keys, piano and orchestrations for Haken frontman Ross Jennings's solo record! Haken's music has inspired me for many years, so to have this opportunity is a true honor! And the gent is such a sweetheart about my own records to boot. Stay tuned for more information about the impending release to come!"

Below is a lockdown performance from July 2020 featuring Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus), Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) and Derrick Schneider (Next To None, Tallah) covering the Journey classic "Faithfully".

Jennings: "I made a promise to Derrick Schneider over 3 years ago (probably around the time we toured together with Shattered Fortress and Next To None) that I would jump on his YouTube channel and do a Journey cover. I subsequently became rather busy and the promise never materialised... until today! I was thrilled to learn that Vikram Shankar was to perform the piano parts for this track. Vikram and I have recently become acquainted and I would be remiss if I didn't mention that a future collaboration is on the cards somewhere down the road...watch this space."