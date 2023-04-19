REDEMPTION / SILENT SKIES Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Looks Back On ProgPower USA 2022 Show With PAIN OF SALVATION - "My Dream Gig, And Yet My Absolute Worst Nightmare"

In a new Instagram post, keyboardist Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Silent Skies) reflected on his ProPower USA 2022 performance with Pain Of Salvation

Shankar: "Pain of Salvation at ProgPower USA 2022: my dream gig, and yet, my absolute worst nightmare.

On PoS's US tour last year, I used a fairly lightweight and portable keyboard setup, in which my laptop, running Apple Mainstage, was controlled by my Korg Kronos, with my iPad running a remote to monitor patch changes and have some manual control.

Two minutes into the first song, 'Used', I noticed that every keyboardist's worst nightmare was happening: my sounds were randomly changing, all on their own! This means that I could be playing a tender solo piano passage, and at any instance, it was likely to abruptly change on its own to an organ, bells, synths, or anything. And it wouldn't just jump one or two patches - it would sometimes jump 5-6 songs forward!

This turned what would have otherwise been the set of dreams into a nerve-wracking nightmare. I spent the entire set with one eye on the iPad, ready to see if the sound had randomly changed, at which point I would frantically change it back to the appropriate sound. Imagine my fear when playing prominent solo delicate passages like the iconic muted bells patch at the beginning of 'Morning On Earth', knowing that any moment, the sound could change to a distorted organ, or a massive orchestral sound. The sound would randomly change several times a song - sometimes even several times a section - so it was a full-time job to monitor the patches and fix the problems.

At the end of the day, it's a lesson in problem solving, being flexible, and keeping the music foremost in one's mind. Throwing a hissy fit, letting it affect my mentality and focus, all these things would have compromised what should be a magical experience for the fans. TPE had never been played in full before, and I'd be damned if this historic event in the history of progressive music would be ruined by a temperamental computer malfunction. So the show must go on, and I did my best to provide a heartfelt and powerful performance. I think it went okay, all things considered. But I definitely won't forget that gig, not entirely for the reasons I foresaw..."

Silent Skies - featuring Shankar and Evergrey vocalist Tom S. Englund - have released a beautifully stripped-down cover of Linkin Park’s emotional hit song, "Numb".

Continuing on the atmospheric path of their full-length, the touching cover version of “Numb” captivates the listener with its stunning piano melodies and hauntingly beautiful yet intense vocals. The cover maintains the impactful emotion of the original song while impressing with deep soundscapes that only Silent Skies can achieve, while its accompanying visualizer video supports the eerie atmosphere of the song perfectly.

Listen to “Numb” here, and watch a visualizer for the song below.

Silent Skies on “Numb”: "Two decades on, and ‘Numb’'s haunting melody and raw lyrics still pierce through our souls, speaking to the inner turmoil that sometimes plagues us all. It's a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles, that our fears and insecurities are shared by many.

In a world that often seems to delight in tearing us down, this song is a beacon of hope, a reminder that we are stronger than we think. Our arrangement seeks to amplify this message, to imbue it with the full force of emotion and meaning that it deserves. For when we connect through music, we tap into something deeper, something that transcends time and space and unites us all.

This is our contribution to honor the legacy of Linkin Park and to celebrate the beauty and power of music. For in these troubled times, it is the one thing that can still bring us together, that can still lift us up and carry us forward towards a brighter tomorrow."

Photo credit: Kyle Finlan Photography