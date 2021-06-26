REDEMPTION / SILENT SKIES Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Shares One-Take Piano Improvisation Video

Napalm Records recently announced that Swedish/American duo Silent Skies - featuring Evergrey vocalist Tom S. Englund and pianist/multi-instrumentalist Vikram Shankar – have signed an official worldwide contract with the premier Austrian label.

Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"Happy to be premiering my first piano improvisation performance video in ages, and this one to celebrate the incoming release of the second Silent Skies album on Napalm Records! Check it out below and in full at Patreon.com/SilentSkies."

The differing musical backgrounds and previous experiences of the musicians have formed a creative space of development for Silent Skies, taking the listener on a touching, melancholic journey and convincing with captivating talent. They are currently working on a successor to their stunning 2020 debut full-length. More details to be announced soon.

Silent Skies on the signing with Napalm Records: “Silent Skies are thrilled to be joining the Napalm Records family for our upcoming second studio record! We have a lot of admiration for the team behind this label, as well as the diversity and strength of their roster. We can't wait to work with Napalm to bring more music and content to the fans, develop a wider promotional reach together, and look forward to a fruitful partnership with one of the most cutting-edge labels on the forefront of modern music!”

Dive into Silent Skies’ atmosphere and watch “Solution” below:

Silent Skies are:

Tom S. Englund

Vikram Shankar