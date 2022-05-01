REDEMPTION / SILENT SKIES Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR To Join PAIN OF SALVATION For Upcoming North American Tour

Redemption / Silent Skies keyboardist Vikram Shankar has checked in with the following update:

"Beyond thrilled to be playing keyboards for the legendary Pain of Salvation on their upcoming US tour, including Cruise to the Edge and the Perfect Element ProgPower USA show!

Those who know a bit about me personally know what a big deal this is for me. Back in 2014, I watched the band play Remedy Lane in its entirety at ProgPower, and it instantly became my favorite live performance that I have ever seen. To have the opportunity to be some part of that magic 8 years later is simply surreal. Can't wait to see everyone out on the road!"

Tour dates:

May

2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge

10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

21 - Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks

22 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

June

2 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA