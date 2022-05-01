REDEMPTION / SILENT SKIES Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR To Join PAIN OF SALVATION For Upcoming North American Tour
May 1, 2022, 37 minutes ago
Redemption / Silent Skies keyboardist Vikram Shankar has checked in with the following update:
"Beyond thrilled to be playing keyboards for the legendary Pain of Salvation on their upcoming US tour, including Cruise to the Edge and the Perfect Element ProgPower USA show!
Those who know a bit about me personally know what a big deal this is for me. Back in 2014, I watched the band play Remedy Lane in its entirety at ProgPower, and it instantly became my favorite live performance that I have ever seen. To have the opportunity to be some part of that magic 8 years later is simply surreal. Can't wait to see everyone out on the road!"
Tour dates:
May
2-7 Port Canaveral, FL - Cruise to the Edge
10 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse
14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
20 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
21 - Hamilton, ON - The Bridgeworks
22 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
28 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
29 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
31 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
June
2 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA