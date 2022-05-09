REDLIGHT KING To Release Debut Album This Fall; "In Our Blood" Music Video Streaming

Canadian-American rock outfit, Redlight King, are excited to share news of their signing to German rock/metal label AFM Records who will release the band’s fourth full-length album, In Our Blood, later this fall. The album was written and produced by frontman Mark “Kaz” Kasprzyk at his studio, The Wheelhouse, in Los Angeles, CA with long-time collaborator and guitarist Julian Tomarin, who also co-wrote a few tracks, and drummer Randy Cooke.

Redlight King released its debut single, the uplifting anthemic title track “In Our Blood”, last Friday, May 6 across all digital platforms. The music video for the song can be viewed below.

Senior A&R Director of AFM Nils Wasko commented on the signing, “I am thrilled that Redlight King has chosen AFM. My team and I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kaz, Julian, Brian and Mark to delight people with their authentic music and leave a footprint on the world.”

“’In Our Blood’ is not about religion or politics or money,” explains Kaz about the new single. “It’s about heart. It’s about family. It’s about never giving up. The song was first imagined by our guitarist Julian, who laid down the riff and a killer melody in the hook. It continued to build with a vengeance, so we kicked it into high gear with a four on the floor beat and a traditional rock n’ roll approach to scoring the lyrics.”

Kaz continues, “For me, ‘In Our Blood’ captures the human spirit and gives a sense of hope that we can break through the generational cycles of classism set in place to divide us. When I sing the song I think of my family, I think about my grandfather fighting in WW2, the things they went through, the sacrifices they made and that my parents made as well. I think of my bandmates and the audience we play for. We are all trying to make the best of this journey. We all bleed the same color and we’re all in this together.”

Redlight King will make their way across the rock festival circuit with appearances at Welcome To Rockville (5/19-22) in Daytona Beach, FL, Blue Ridge Rock Festival (9/8-11) in Dansville, VA and Louder Than Life (9/23-26) in Louisville, KY along with additional dates to be announced in the coming weeks. The band have developed a worldwide fanbase since their formation in 2009, performing over 1,000 shows with some of the biggest names in rock and being seen on festival stages in North America, UK and Europe as well as late-night TV appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

(Photo - David Harris)