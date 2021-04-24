REGGAE KISS Featuring BRUCE KULICK Cover "Tears Are Falling"

A Jamaican tribute from Sweden to the hottest band in the world, this time featuring legendary KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"Reggae 'Tears Are Falling' featuring me," says Kulick. "Love this song, love this video, hope you get the humor! Who else takes showers and comes out of a pool in KISS videos than me!"

"Tears Are Falling" initially appeared on Asylum, the 13th studio album from KISS, released in 1985. The original video can be seen below.