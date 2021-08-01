REGGAE KISS Want To Perform On KISS Kruise 2021; Asking Fans To Spread The Word

Swedish KISS tribute band Reggae Kiss - who have received online support from KISS themselves in the past - have checked in with the following message to their fans:

"Reggae Kiss Army, we need you! Help us to fulfill our big dream and goal; to get the chance to play on KISS Kruise. Email KISSkruise@sixthman.net and tell them that you want us! Preferably with a short motivation, where you tell who you are and in which country you live. Your voice means a lot to us! Thank you!!!"

KISS Kruise X, which was due to sail from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize & Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4, 2020 aboard Norwegian Pearl, will now be taking place October 29 - November 3, 2021.

Says KISS: "As we announced a few weeks ago, our 2020 sailing has been postponed. We are thrilled to announce that The KISS Kruise is back and hitting the high seas for the 10th sailing October 29 – November 3, 2021, from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras aboard Norwegian Jewel. Join in on this Psycho Circus and register for the pre-sale today!"

Scheduled to perform aboard Kiss Kruise X: KISS, Ratt, Queensrÿche, Bruce Kulick, Fozzy, Black 'n Blue, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Jared James Nichols, Liliac, + more to be announced.

Back in April, Reggae Kiss shared a tribute cover to the original KISS with former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"Reggae 'Tears Are Falling' featuring me," says Kulick. "Love this song, love this video, hope you get the humor! Who else takes showers and comes out of a pool in KISS videos than me!"

"Tears Are Falling" initially appeared on Asylum, the 13th studio album from KISS, released in 1985. The original video can be seen below.

Reggae Kiss have a Spotify channel here featuring covers of "New York Groove", "Creatures Of The Night", "I Stole Your Love", "Naked City" and "Love Gun" among other KISS hits