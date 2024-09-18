Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) And KATAKLYSM’s Maurizio Iacono’s Distortion Music Group (DMG) Announce A Strategic Partnership

Reigning Phoenix Music, a rapidly ascending record label specializing in hard rock and heavy metal, is excited to announce a strategic, multi-year partnership with Maurizio Iacono's Distortion Music Group. Founded by music industry leader Gerardo Martinez and avionics and tech entrepreneur Sven Bogner, RPM will manage the release, distribution, and marketing of DMG artists under the RPM umbrella.

Martinez brings over two decades of label experience to the partnership, highlighted by his collaborations with prominent bands like Slayer, and pivotal roles in the careers of Carcass, Dimmu Borgir, Kerry King, Kataklysm, Meshuggah, Machine Head, Deicide, Soulfly, and others.

"I met Maurizio back in 1995 while he was touring the US for the first time,” shares Martinez. “Years later I worked with him with Katakylsm, and other bands he manages such as Septicflesh and Fleshgod Apocalypse, and since have built a very strong career and relationship that has lasted over two decades. I'm very much looking forward at the prospect of this new partnership that will bring a lot of new talent and well established artists!"

Maurizio Iacono, not only the enduring frontman for death metal legends Katakylsm, but also a successful artist manager, has nurtured the careers of influential bands such as Septicflesh, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Wind Rose, and Unleash The Archers. With a keen eye for talent through his own record label, he first signed Wind Rose and has continued to discover and support rising artists.

“Gerardo and I have known each other for over 20 years,” adds Iacono. “From teenagers with a love for metal at concerts to working in many facets of the music industry together, we have grown in it for over two decades. Two years ago, I started Distortion Music Group, a label imprint designed to give the artist a voice and fighting chance to shine. When Gerardo approached me about partnering DMG with RPM and bring some fire power to the label, it was a no brainer for us to accept this new venture and bring it to the next level!”

(Photos: Gerardo Martinez by Hannah Verbeuren / Maurizio Iacono by Suzzy Iacono)