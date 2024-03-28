RELIQA Announce New Album Secrets Of The Future, Reveal Video For New Single "Killstar (The Cold World)"

Progressive metalcore outfit Reliqa have announced the details of their new album, Secrets Of The Future, which is set to be released on May 31st via Nuclear Blast Records for all territories outside of Australia, where it will be released via Greyscale Records. Alongside the announcement, the band have revealed the video for their brand new single, "Killstar (The Cold World)".

Vocalist Monique Pym comments: "We're so pleased with the feedback we received for 'Terminal', especially because it fuelled our excitement in knowing that Killstar was coming next. It really flips the switch – we've gone from an airy, introspective debut track to this spiteful, sharp-tongued groove that has some more worldly and politically driven themes behind it. We think these two sides of us are the perfect taste test for Secrets Of The Future, not because the whole album sounds like this, but because it shows we're not afraid to take risks. Can't wait for you to hear it in May!"

Pre-order and pre-save Secrets Of The Future now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Light"

"Cave"

"Killstar (The Cold World)"

"The Flower"

"Sariah"

"Terminal"

"Keep Yourself Awake"

"Crossfire"

"Physical"

"Two Steps Apart"

"A Spark"

"Upside Down"

For further details, visit Reliqa on Facebook.