RELIQA Sign To Nuclear Blast Records, Release Music Video For New Single "Terminal"

Progressive metalcore outfit, Reliqa, have announced their signing to Nuclear Blast Records for all territories outside of Australia, where the band have signed to Greyscale Records. To coincide with the announcement of their new label, the Sydney, Australia-based fourpiece have also revealed the video for their new single, "Terminal".

Vocalist Monique Pym comments: "Terminal feels like the perfect re-introduction of Reliqa to the world. It's vibrant, high-shine, and optimistic, yet with a moody, introspective cloud hanging over it that foreshadows all that's still to come. We're beyond thrilled to be back, especially now with the support of our new families at Nuclear Blast and Greyscale."

Nuclear Blast Records A&R Manager Jaap Wagemaker comments: "We’re very excited to welcome Reliqa to our Nuclear Blast family. The band caught our attention after the release of their last EP, I Don't Know What I Am, with their signature sound that blends elements of alternative, prog, djent, and metalcore. The diversity of their sound paired with Monique's stunning vocals means they appeal to a very wide audience. Reliqa are on a mission, and their first release for Nuclear Blast, the exhilarating new single ‘Terminal’, is a bold statement that sees them step up to being a truly global band! The future belongs to Reliqa, and working with Josh and Chris from their management team has been a great pleasure. We are looking forward to building this band up outside of Australia and beyond!"

Stream "Terminal on all platforms here.

This March Reliqa will open for Halestorm at two shows in their native Australia.

Dates:

March

20 - Liberty Hall - Sydney, Australia

26 - Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia